Mumbai: Marine Drive, Worli, Dadar… it’s Yoga everywhere

Mumbai: Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra will roll out mats to make the International Yoga Day a big success. City-based Divyaj Foundation and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of the chief minister, will hold a yoga session from 7 in the morning. There will be a tinge of sadness to this programme as the organisers have dedicated the occasion in memory of farmers who have committed suicide.

Devendra Fadnavis will grace the occasion as the chief guest. Political leaders and a sprinkling of Bollywood and Marathi cinema stars will add glamour to the session that will be held at the National Sports Club of India in Worli.

The navy will also hold a yoga session on the deck of INS Viraat. The Coast Guard, too, will chip in with yoga sessions at its headquarters in Worli from 7 am.

Not to be left out, the Mumbai Police will perform yoga at 6 am at three major locations — Bandra-Kurla Complex, Marine Drive and Naigaon. on International yoga day. Mumbai cops have been into yoga for long to keep fit.

Gates of public parks will be thrown open early for impromptu yoga sessions. Innovative yoga is also that is being talked about in this maximum city. A group of young enthusiasts will unveil something called a swim yoga session at the Pramod Mahajan Udyan in Dadar. Yoga will also be there by the Bay at Marine Drive early in the morning.

Mumbai will also partner 150 other cities worldwide under the Art of Living umbrella to celebrate International Yoga Day. People across the globe will gather in front of a popular landmark in their city and salute the rising sun. Inmates from 21 prisons across the country will also do yoga and 25,000 trained teachers will lead the Government of India’s Common Yoga Protocol.