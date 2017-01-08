Mumbai marathon tips you should follow

Running a marathon is not an easy task. Though there are no ‘shortcuts’ to running but there are ‘smart-cuts’ that makes life easier. As we all know all the participants in a marathon are not professional or trained runners. So to make things easier check out these cool modern day hacks that will keep the runner’s feet healthy, body hydrated and confidence high.

Before participating in any marathon, make sure that you get a stress-test and echo-cardiogram done.

Before the marathon get proper sleep for about eight hours.

Try to intake 200 ml of water every 10km you run.

Do not go for a new pair of shoes; use the same shoes you used for the training.

Carbohydrate is a great source of energy and stocking it up before the run boosts energy. Also, have some protein rich food –soya milk, whey protein, eggs or paneer – as it helps to repair damaged muscle tissues. Avoid doing major changes to your diet plan.

Avoid the use of any anti-inflammatory medicines as it may cause nausea, injury to stomach or kidney.

Monitor the colour of urine at regular interval because the clearer the urine, the hydrated the runner is.

Make sure that you don’t increase the intake of coffee or alcohol around the week before the race.

Don’t go for extensive warm up. Practise light stretches –knee lifts, climbing down, skipping or jumping – for not more than five minutes. Even brisk walking works well.

Between the run, take a quick break or go for a run-walk approach.

The most important ‘stay mentally relaxed and calm’.