Mumbai: Marathon organisers asked to pay Rs 5.48 cr

Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to the Mumbai International Marathon organisers to pay Rs 5.48 crore in lieu of advertisement fee, ground rent and security deposit.

The Standard Chartered Mumbai International Marathon race will be held on Sunday, January 15. The M/s Procam International Ltd organisers have been issued a notice by the BMC for displaying hoardings of advertisements and a laser show is also expected to be held. The civic authority says the organisers have to deposit Rs 5.48 crore which includes advertising tax, tax utilisation of playground and BMC space and security deposit.

The Ward A of BMC has already issued the letter to the organisers, M/s Procam International Ltd, to pay this deposit within 24 hours since they failed to pay this amount earlier.

The Assistant Commissioner of Ward A, Kiran Dighavkar has warned the organisers that if they fail to deposit this amount, BMC will file a case against them under ‘Maharashtra defacement of Properties Act’ and Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.