Mumbai Marathon: Nearly 3,000 Puneites gear up for the event

There is a substantial rise in the number of Marathon runners from Pune for the 14th edition of Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon which is to be held on January 15th. As many as 3,000 Puneites will be participating in the grand event, which boasts of having a price money of US$3,84,000 and has been among the leading races in India, since it was launched in 2004.

Nearly 42,000 people will be participating in the race in six different categories; the people participating include Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons as well as the common man,

Ethiopia’s Ayele Abshero, fastest man on the start-line (2:04:23) along with Dinknesh Mekash, a two-time winner in Mumbai will lead the elite field at the SCMM 2017. Joining the best in the world will be top Indian athletes – Olympian Kheta Ram, MD Yunus and Elam Singh as well as Jyoti Gawate, Monica Raut and Monica Athare who will take centre-stage and vie for prize money of USD 384,000.

Reaching an all-time high with 6,342 runners registering for the Full Marathon, SCMM 2017 will see runners push themselves to run a faster race. The Half Marathon and Dream Run saw 14,663 and 19,980 entries, respectively. In other categories, the Sr. Citizen Run had 921 entries; Champions with Disability received 433 entries and Police Cup with 40 teams registering.