Mumbai: ‘Marathi manoos’ to train locals for Bollywood jobs

Mumbai : Ahead of the crucial civic election, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has deflated Shiv Sena’s balloon on the issue of employment to locals. The skill development department has joined hands with art director Nitin Desai, known to be a close confidant of Uddhav Thackeray, to train local youth for jobs in the film industry. As per the MoU with Desai, he will train 6,000 youth.

The MoU between Maharashtra government’s Skill Development and Nitin Desai Art World Pvt Ltd was signed in the presence of Fadnavis and Skill Development minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar on Tuesday.

According to the MoU, Desai will provide requisite infrastructure for training and will also facilitate the expertise, tools and machinery during on-the-job training, an official from the Skill Development department said.

Deepak Kapoor, Principal Secretary of Skill Development department said, through this venture, the government aims to train around 6000 candidates in the next three years. “The costs for such training will be borne by Maharashtra State Skill Development Society and the industry partner,” he said. The courses will include film and stage-related trades ranging from film editing, art direction, carpentry, and masonry to others.

According to BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, “BJP believes in actual working instead of criticising. We have a focus on creating jobs for sons of the soil and it means youths living in Maharashtra are all sons of the soil.” Without naming Desai and chief minister, Bhandari said good people (Nitin Desai) come and join with the leader (Devendra Fadnavis) who has clear focus on development.

A senior BJP minister on condition of anonymity said that it will be a shock to Sena president (Uddhav Thackeray) as his close friend joined the Fadnavis camp. “There are several experts in Bollywood who can train youth, but the CM chose a Marathi manoos (man) for the purpose. Ultimately, Sena’s son-of-soil issue has been hijacked by the BJP and Desai will train Marathi youth,” said the minister. “We have to prove BJP is not a party of Shetaji (businessman) and Bhataji (Brahmin) through such small but important steps,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sena secretary Adesh Bandekar did not respond to the telephone calls and text messages.

