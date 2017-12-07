Mumbai: Marathi language made mandatory for government work after MNS stir

Mumbai: Following a threat from Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asking banks to use Marathi language in their transactions, the state government reissued a Circular of the Central Government on the use of regional language and Devnagri script along with English and Hindi by Central Governments field offices and establishments in the state including banks.

The circular further states that ‘use the Marathi language and Devanagri script in all the instructions, public notices, notice boards, indicators and name-plates to be displayed for the information of the general public in the Maharashtra. Marathi language and Devanagri script is to be used in all pro-forma, forms, application forms, reservation forms, passenger tickets, all bank and post slips, all public related documents which are provided by the Central Government offices and establishments in the state.

Marathi language is to be used in all offline and online services provided for the people in the state. Marathi language shall be used in arrival and departure indicators and departure indicators and time table of the railway trains, metro, mono-rail and flights, train name boards, coach or bogie numbers, name of stations, terminals, ports and airports, notice and instruction boards and public announcements systems in the state.

However, the Marathi-English nine-page Government Circular (GC) issued by the Marathi Language department states “It is hereby, kindly request…. that please bring to the notice these instructions to all its (Central Government) field offices and establishments and make endeavour to use Marathi language in their offices and establishments”. The words “request” and “please” in the Circular raise questions over whether it will be enforced in reality. Moreover, the Circular however, does not include signboards on shops.