Mumbai: Manhunt on to trace shooter of builder’s guard

Mumbai: The Manpada police have launched a manhunt to trace a suspect who was involved in the murder of Vikrant alias Vicky Sharma (30), a bodyguard of Dombivali- based builder and Shiv Sena member, Amit Patil.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Manpada police station, “On December 22, 2016, two assailants on a bike had fired two rounds at Sharma. While Patil and his bodyguard were having a discussion at Kathai naka near Patil’s residence at Manpada, two assailants came on a motorcycle and accidentally shot at Vicky Sharma .The assailants had mistaken him as Patil. The pillion rider fired a round which unfortunately hit Sharma on the back of his head while the bullet missed Patil.”

The duo immediately fled away from the spot. Sharma was rushed to Shivam hospital in Dombivali but died during treatment.

According to Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh, who is the investigating officer in this case, “We are suspecting the involvement of two persons in the firing. We have launched a manhunt to trace the suspects. A team has been dispatched to nab the suspects. The key shooter has been identified as Jitendra Yadav from Mulund.