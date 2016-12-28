Mumbai: Manappuram Finance reassures customers about security of gold

Mumbai: After the robbery of gold on Monday, the management of Manappuram Finance Ltd. has assured that the interest of its customers and security of their gold jewellery are their first priority.

Issuing a statement, the company has confirmed that the gold stolen from the branch is fully insured and that the affected customers will not be put to any loss on this account.

The statement further reads, All necessary information and data, including footage from the surveillance cameras, has been shared with the police. The company has an advanced centrally monitored security systems in place across our 3,300 branches to ensure that customers gold is fully protected. Despite the burglars tampering with the surveillance system, a fair amount of footage of the incident has been captured.

The company engages reputed professional security agencies. Meanwhile, the police are investigating all possible angles, including involvement of the security guard on duty. “The company is extending full cooperation in the investigations,” read the statement

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Surendra Shirsat, Senior PI, Vitthalwadi police station, said: “Our teams have been dispatched to Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Rajasthan to nab the thieves. We are co-ordinating with them.”

The Ulhasnagar police registered a theft case of 30 kilograms gold jewellery worth Rs. 9 crore which was stolen from a Manappuram Gold Finance at Shankar Krupa palace branch at camp number 4 in Ulhasnagar on Monday afternoon.