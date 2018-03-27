Mumbai: Man with his two friends arrested for killing sister’s lover

Mumbai: The Chitalsar police have arrested three persons for the murder of a youth. The youth, a married man, was murdered by his lover’s brother since they were in an extra-marital affair. Within twelve-hours of the murder, the three accused were arrested.

Arshad Abdul Hassan Khan (21),Ratanlal alias Sonu Rajnath Yadav (26), the brother of the girl and Sonu’s friend Vivek Sikandar Yadav (23) have been arrested. They have been arrested for murder (Section 302) and common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused were produced before the Thane Magistrate court and have been remanded to police custody until March 31.The police have launched a hunt to trace the fourth accused who is presently absconding.

Also Read: Three murders in one day send shockwaves in Thane

The incident occurred on Sunday at 3 p.m. The lady had visited Viviana mall at Thane to meet Wasim Rashid Fakir (25) with whom she was in a relationship with. Sonu and his three acomplices had followed them and attacked Wasim with a knife on his face, neck, back and limbs near Patil garden Based on a tip-off, the accused were arrested from Thane. Wasim succumbed to his injuries at Titan hospital at Thane.

According to Ganpatrao Pingale, Senior Police Inspector, Chitalsar police station, “We recovered a PAN card and a photograph of the girl from Khan’s wallet. We traced the girl and during investigation, it was found that the girl was in a relationship with Wasim.