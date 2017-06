Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death by four unidentified men near Tilak Bhavan at Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg at Dadar (W)on Tuesday. Narendra alias Nandu Ganpat Solanki (50) was stabbed repeatedly with a knife in his stomach with a sharp knife.

According to Shantilal Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector, Dadar police station, “We are suspecting that the motive behind the murder is personal rivalry. We are recording the statements of the family. No arrests has been made as yet.”