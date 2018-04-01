Mumbai man reported missing in China traced, set to return

Mumbai : A Mumbai man, who had gone missing in central China during a business visit, has been traced and is expected to return to the city on Sunday, his family members said on Saturday.

Tabrez Akbarali Bana, a resident of Dongri in south Mumbai, was visiting China’s Zhejiang province in connection with his jewellery business and was allegedly abducted by local traders over a payment dispute.

Indian authorities in Shanghai on Tuesday had sought details of Bana’s whereabouts from the Chinese government. Bana’s father-in-law Jigar Abbas, 53, told PTI that his abduction was a case of mistaken identity as the local businessmen mistook Bana for another person with whom they had a dispute over payments. Bana had gone missing from a market in Yiwu on March 23. Abbas’s daughter, Afroz, is married to Bana and the couple have two children.