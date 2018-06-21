Mumbai: Man registers cheating case against Farhan Azmi

A case of cheating case has been registered against Farhan Azmi and one more person by Bandra Police. The son of well-known Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, Farhan has allegedly cheated a person of Rs 13.5 lakh.

According to Hindustan Times, Kashif Khan, the complainant has accused the duo, Farhan Azmi and one more person, of taking Rs 13.5 lakh for running an eatery in the city, but not using it for the cause. In his complaint, Khan has alleged that he made a deal with the accused of running an eatery in Mumbai and for which he transferred money to other accused’s account. And even after transferring money the work was not done.

Farhan Azmi told the leading daily, “I have been fighting several cases against him. This particular case is also sub-judiced in Bombay high court. I have not been contacted by the police yet. I am getting to know about the case now.” Farhan has also said that Kashif Khan has been threatening his wife, actress Ayesha Takia, that he will file cases against her.