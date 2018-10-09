Mumbai: Man nabbed for cheating patients with black magic treatments

Mumbai:Khar police has arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly performed black magic on people assuring them to treat medical issues and cheating them worth lakhs of rupees. One such victim was the complainant who had approa­ch­ed the accused, Sumankant Somnath Kaul, a Khar resident, for curing depression was duped of `53,000.

Police are question­ing him to ascertain the number of people duped by him and have asked the victims to come forward to report the matter.According to sources, Kaul had given a print advertisement in a reputed daily on August 26 this year about his clinic, wherein he introduced himself to ‘clients’ as a powerful black magician. He claimed he was capable of curing all types of diseases and illness such as knee joint pain, depression, bone injury, which people face.

Kaul ran his clinic from a rented shop on Linking Road in Khar.A police official said, “On Saturday, the complainant approached Khar police after he realised he has been duped of `53,000 he paid for the treatment, which brought no relief. After lodging a complaint, Kaul was booked under Section 3 of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act and section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.”Police produced Kaul in holi­day court on Sunday where he was sent to custody till Wednes­day, and are searching his house and shop for more details.