Mumbai: Man kills himself by jumping in-front of local train in Malad

Today at 8:30am a middle aged man committed suicide by jumping in front of a Mumbai local at Malad station, the identity of the man is yet to be confirmed.

According to the CCTV footage, the man was walking on the platform, and as he watched the train approaching he jumped in front of the fast train, the train was going to Churchgate station.

The Western Railway police is investigating the case and the reason behind the suicide is still unknown.