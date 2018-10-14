Mumbai: Man kills colleague at Malad garment shop

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested by Dindoshi police on Saturday for the murder of his colleague at a garment shop at Malad (East). Shafique Ansari (35) and accused Muktar Ali Mir (28) were collea­gues at Maahi garments, shop no. 115, Shah Arcade, Rani Sati road at Malad (E). At 2.30pm on Saturday, an argument ensued bet­ween them over not cutting the garments properly. In a fit of rage, Mir assaulted Ansari with an iron choke of a tubelight. Ansari sustained injuries on his chest and was declared dead at Balaji Hospital.