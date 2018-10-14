Mumbai: Man kills colleague at Malad garment shop
Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested by Dindoshi police on Saturday for the murder of his colleague at a garment shop at Malad (East). Shafique Ansari (35) and accused Muktar Ali Mir (28) were colleagues at Maahi garments, shop no. 115, Shah Arcade, Rani Sati road at Malad (E). At 2.30pm on Saturday, an argument ensued between them over not cutting the garments properly. In a fit of rage, Mir assaulted Ansari with an iron choke of a tubelight. Ansari sustained injuries on his chest and was declared dead at Balaji Hospital.
