Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#Navratri2018
#IndiavsWestIndies
#MeToo
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Man kills colleague at Malad garment shop

Mumbai: Man kills colleague at Malad garment shop

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 14, 2018 08:53 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested by Dindoshi police on Saturday for the murder of his colleague at a garment shop at Malad (East). Shafique Ansari (35) and accused Muktar Ali Mir (28) were collea­gues at Maahi garments, shop no. 115, Shah Arcade, Rani Sati road at Malad (E). At 2.30pm on Saturday, an argument ensued bet­ween them over not cutting the garments properly. In a fit of rage, Mir assaulted Ansari with an iron choke of a tubelight. Ansari sustained injuries on his chest and was declared dead at Balaji Hospital.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK