Mumbai: Man killed in Dadar on Dussehra

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have arrested two persons on Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old man. A fight ensued between members of two Durga utsav mandals at Dadar. The victim was brutally attacked with a glass bottle by the accused, since he was asked to move aside for blocking the road.

The incident occurred at 1:30am on Friday early morning. The members of Jai Bhavani mandal were proceeding for the visarjan near Dadar Chowpatty. The members of Jai Bhavani mandal had asked members of Jai Ambe Mahila mandal, including children to move aside since they were blocking the road for the procession. An argument broke out between the accused Avinash Ashok Nalavade (19) and Stanlin Yashwant Pujari (19) and the victim Jagdish Nandu Kadam (20).

Nalavade punched and kicked Kadam in his stomach and chest. Pujari picked up a glass bottle which was lying nearby and attacked Kadam in his stomach, chest and the back. Kadam fell unconscious as he lay in a pool of blood. The Shivaji Park police rushed the two accused to SL Raheja Hospital at Mahim while Kadam was rushed to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital at Parel.

Kadam died at the hospital on Friday morning.Suryakant Gaikwad, senior police inspector, Shivaji Park police said, “The accused Avinash Ashok Nalavade and Stanlin Yashwant Pujari have been arrested on Friday.” After Kadam’s death, the police have booked the accused for murder (Section 302) of the IPC.