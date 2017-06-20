Mumbai: Man impersonating as IT official arrested in Andheri

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man who impersonated as an Income Tax (IT) official was arrested by Amboli police from a hotel in Andheri (west) last week. The police said accused Sham Mandara called a businessman from Andheri last week and told him that his bank transactions are under the scanner of IT department.

Mandara asked the businessman to cough up Rs 3 lakh to settle the matter. After disconnecting the call, the businessman reached Amboli police station and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown caller, who had asked the businessman to come to a hotel to pay first instalment of the money to settle the matter. The police laid a trap near the hotel and arrested Mandara red handed while accepting a cheque of Rs 30,000.

He was produced before a metropolitan court that has sent him to police custody till June 22. The investigators are probing if Mandara has cheated others. Mandara has been booked under impersonation and cheating cases. Further investigations are on.

Held for molesting teen

Dombivili police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and a tempo driver for kidnapping and molesting a 17-year-old girl inside an autorickshaw.

The incident took place on June 12 when the victim, a resident of Sonarpada in Dombivili, was returning to her residence from her tuition classes on June 12 in the evening. Singh and Mehta dragged her into the auto-rickshaw and molested her.