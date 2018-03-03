Mumbai: Man hit on Karjat-bound train, GRP and RPF form a team to trace accused

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man survived with grievous injuries on his right forearm after a stone hit him while travelling on a local train on Thursday night. The Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said they are investigating the incident and have formed a team including Railway Protection Force (RPF) and city police to trace the accused.

The man has been identified as Rohidas Sinare, a resident of Karjat on the Central Line. “Sinare had boarded a Karjat-bound local train from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) at around 6.57 pm. He was travelling in a 2nd class compartment of the train,” said a railway police official.

The incident took place between Shelu and Neral station at 8.45 pm. “A stone was thrown in the running train which hit the forearm of the Sinare due to which his nerves got damaged and started bleeding,” said Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police , GRP, Central Railway.

Commuters rushed to help Sinare after he started to bleed and rushed him to the hospital. Sinare was provided with first aid and was discharged immediately. Pawar said a case has been filed against the unknown person under section 337, 38 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code. “We are investigating the whole incident and trying to trace the accused,” added Pawar.