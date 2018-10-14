Mumbai: Man held for molesting 10-year-old girl at Aarey

Mumbai: The Aarey police has arrested a man for molesting a 10-year-old girl on October 7. The girl was playing with her friends when the accused, Rajesh Kalicharan Yadav molested her. Before, the girl stepped out of her house, she had a fight with her sister. So, she went to the playground to rejuvenate herself, when the accused touched her inappropriately. After the girl narrated the incident to her parents, they approached the police to register an FIR on October 7.

Vidyalaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector, Aarey police station, said, “Rajesh Kalicharan Yadav was arrested on October 7.” He has been booked for assault or criminal force used to assault the modesty of a woman (Sec 354), word, gesture or act inten­d­ed to outrage the modesty of a woman (Sec 509), IPC and sexual assault (Secs 7 and 8) and sexual harassment (Sec 12), POCSO.