Mumbai: Man dupes online bizman, flees with expensive hired cameras

Bhayandar: Online search engines and e-commerce merchant websites are turning out to be valuable assets for fraudsters to source out business details and contact information in context to their potential targets. The Thane (rural) police are on the lookout of a crook who duped a Goregaon-based businessman in Mira Road. In his complaint to the police, the businessman, identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav (30), stated that he had placed an advertisement on a popular search engine offering a range of high definition Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) cameras on a rental basis.

Recently, he got a call from a person who identified himself as Uday and was in need of some camera’s for a photo-shoot of an event in Mira Road. According to the police, the complainant agreed to the day-long rental deal on the condition that one of his staff will accompany him till the shoot ends and the gadgets are returned in proper condition.

After being handed over the DSLR cameras and lens worth more than Rs 1.25 lakh near a banquet hall in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road, the accused immediately disappeared from the scene. Thereafter, mobile numbers he was contacted on were found to be switched off. The complainant realised he had been tricked and registered a complaint at the Mira Road police station under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations were underway.