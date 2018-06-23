Mumbai: Man dies after falling into open drain near Kurla

Mumbai: A man died after he fell into an uncovered drain near Kurla signal at Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai. The incident took place last night. The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. The locals in the area said that they had been facing problems because of the open drain since past few days. One of the locals told ANI, “There are several uncovered manholes in the area. We had been complaining about this for a year.” The body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy and probe has been initiated.