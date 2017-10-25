Mumbai: Man commits suicide after strangling his live-in partner to death

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 25, 2017 10:23 am
In shocking incident, on Tuesday, a 32-year-old man committed suicide after killing his live-in partner. He committed suicide three days after killing his live-in partner.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, 32-year-old man Metram Chadrabhan Verma, a labourer, who lived in with Anchal Shriram Mahalle (20), who used to work in a private firm and used to stay in Diva. She had recently shifted to Verma’s house in Ambernath.

The police have said that Verma allegedly killed Mahale by first strangling her, and then slitting her throat, because she had found that Verma was already married and that his wife lived in his native town. After killing Mahale, Verma couldn’t cope with the guilt, after three days, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan using her dupatta, reported Asian Age.


But before ending his life, Verma texted Mahalle’s parents, and confessed to his crime. “She is dead and I am committing suicide. Please take our body from Ambernath,” Verma texted Mahalle’s parents.

After receiving the message Mahalle’s parents then asked relatives to go to Verma’s house, where they found the two unconscious. And then they two were taken to hospital where they were declared dead.

Verma had met Mahalle at his workplace where she used to work as a receptionist. Mahalle fell in love with Verma and wanted to marry him. But Verma was already married and didn’t Mahalle about it. A few days ago, Mahalle and Verma had decided to live together. But Mahalle found out about Verma’s marriage.

