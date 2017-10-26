Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Man barges into cab, misbehaves with lady rider

Mumbai: Man barges into cab, misbehaves with lady rider

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 07:56 am
Mumbai: A woman journalist working with a leading business newspaper in the city on Wednesday alleged that an unidentified man, who claimed to be a policeman, forcibly got into the taxi in which she was travelling.

When she objected, he abused her, she claimed. The incident took place near the Chhatrapati  Shivaji Maha-raj Terminus in south Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the journalist said in her post on social media. The man, in civil dress, forcibly entered and sat on the front seat of the taxi as it was stuck in traffic, and asked the driver to drop him at his destination, the woman said.

When the woman protested and said she would call the police if he didn’t get down immediately, the man replied that he was a policeman himself.


The journalist, however, asked the driver not to move until the man got down. There was a heated argument and the man hurled swear words at her, saying “tere baap ki gaadi nahi hai” (it’s not your father’s cab), she said.

