Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing tomatoes worth Rs 57,000

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for stealing tomatoes worth over Rs 57,000 from a vegetable market in suburban Dahisar last month.

Radheshyam Gupta (54) allegedly stole 900 kg of the vegetable from a shop on the night of July 18, transporting away the loot in a tempo, police said.

Police examined CCTV footage of the area, questioned several vegetables suppliers and zeroed in on Gupta, who was arrested from his house in Kurla yesterday evening.

While Gupta is a habitual offender, some other people too could be involved in the theft, said a police officer.

Gupta was booked under section 379 (theft) of IPC, and a court today remanded him in police custody till August 18. Prices of tomato had soared last month, touching Rs 100 per kg in some parts of the country.