Mumbai: Man arrested for stabbing, making obscene video & raping ex-girlfriend

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a married woman at her office in Surya Nagar area of Vikhroli (West) on Saturday afternoon. The duo were said to be in a relationship.

The accused, Sabir Hasan Moinuddin Khan, first called her to a location under the pretext of meeting her privately. He then filmed her in the nude and used the video to blackmail her. The victim in her statement to the police said that Khan used it to blackmail her and rape her a few times.

“The woman has alleged that Khan made a nude video of hers and raped her. Khan threatened her not to reveal this to the police or her family. Recently, he sent the video to her husband after which she stopped meeting and responding to Khan’s phone calls,” reads her statement. Khan had expected the woman to respond, but got riled after not getting any.

“Frustrated with no response, Khan, on October 21 afternoon, barged into the lady’s office at lunch time. The duo got into a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Khan picked up a paper cutter from a table nearby and attacked the victim,” said a senior officer from Mumbai police.

The woman sustained several stab wounds on her face, hands and neck. She was rushed to the nearby Rajawadi hospital where she was given immediate medical help. According to the Parksite police, the woman’s condition is said to be normal. “She is recuperating at home and the doctors have told us that she is out of danger,” said an officer from Parksite police station.

“Khan stabbed her multiple times and tried to escape from the spot. However, her colleagues intercepted him and handed him over to us,” said an officer from Parksite police station. The police recovered the ‘paper cutter.’ Khan, who is a resident of Santacruz, has been booked under attempt to murder case (307), criminal intimidation (506), and rape (376) of Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Information Technology Act. Khan was produced before the holiday court on Sunday. Further investigations are underway.