Mumbai: Man arrested for sending obscene texts, videos to MNS leader

Mumbai: In a case of breach of internet protocol and ethics, a 24-year-old man was held by Oshiwara police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, when he arrived from Saudi Arabia, for allegedly sending obscene texts and saying inappropriate things to a female leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in 2015. The cops said he got her phone number on the internet.

According to the Oshiwara police, the incident dates back to July 15, 2015 when the Mohamed Shadab Javed Alam, a resident of Bihar, who was working in Saudi Arabia in a private firm, first sent an SMS to the MNS leader, reported Hindustan Times. The MNS leader also received an obscene phone call from a mobile number the same day. The leader blocked the number, but a day later, the accused again did the same thing and used an international number and again sent her an obscene SMS, a photo and a video.

The leader then, as a last resort, decided to take the help of police and went to the Oshiwara police station in Jogeshwari (West) where a FIR was registered the same month under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and 67 A (transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

While investigating the case, the police officials discovered the identity of the accused and learnt that he was in Saudi Arabia for work. They issued a Look Out Circular against him at all international airports so he could be nabbed on his return to India. The accused is presently in police custody and his statements are being recorded. The police are closely monitoring the case and have ordered further probe into the matter.