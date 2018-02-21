Mumbai: Man arrested for creating many FB profiles of ex-wife

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was arrested for making multiple fake profiles of his legally separated wife, who lives in Andheri (east). The victim, who is working in a private firm, registered case at MIDC police station on November 12, after she noticed multiple profiles of hers were made on Facebook. When she clicked on the profile picture of her fake accounts, she read a thread of abusive comments on it.

The zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police ND Reddy formed a team of divisional ACP, senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad and subsequently, a tech-savvy PSI Praveen Ghadge was given charge to investigate the matter. The case was challenging for police as, on January 29, the victim had threatened to commit suicide if the accused is not traced soon.

“The accused had created her nine fake profiles of Facebook and used her photo’s as profile picture. The thread of comments on these profile pictures was highly derogatory which was purposely written to malign her social image,” said an officer. After acquiring the URL of all the fake profiles on facebook, the investigating officer wrote to Facebook, headquartered in Ireland, requesting for the details of fake profiles like when were these created, what is the IP address, registered mobile number, etc.

“It took almost a month to get response from the Facebook. Meanwhile, the victim had threatened to commit suicide if the accused is not arrested,” the officer added. Based on the technical evidences from Facebook, the MIDC police arrested accused from Nalasopara last week. The accused was none other than her ex-husband Swapnil Nawale, who she married on December 18, 2014.

The couple’s parents were unhappy with their marriage, so the duo got legally separated on October 27 last year. “Just 15 days after divorce, the man created her fake profiles on Facebook with an intention to tarnish her image,” the officer said.