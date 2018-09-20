Mumbai: Man arrested for allegedly molesting Manipur student on local train

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a student from Manipur while she was travelling in a local train in Mumbai, a police official said Thursday. The accused, Ayaz Sattar Qureshi, a resident of Mankhurd suburb here, was nabbed from the Kurla railway station on Wednesday, he said.

The police managed to trace the accused with the help of his photograph clicked by the 22-year-old victim and analysing CCTV footages of various railway stations, he said. The woman, studying at a renowned research institute here, was molested on September 11 while she was commuting with her European colleague in the local train between Vashi and Govandi stations on the suburban Harbour Line, a police official said earlier.

She had complained that the man touched her inappropriately, taking advantage of the peak hour crowd in the general compartment of the train, he said. While she and her colleague tried to nab the man, other passengers remained mute spectators and the accused managed to flee, the complainant had said. The victim had narrated her ordeal on social media on Saturday. A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 354 (molestation), the police added.