Mumbai: Man arrested for abetting suicide of a woman constable

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have booked a 25-year-old man on Wednesday for abetting suicide of a 22-year-old woman constable. Manju Vasant Gaikwad committed suicide at her residence at Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl at Naigaon at Dadar on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Senior Police Inspector Dattatray Patil, Bhoiwada police station, “We have booked a 25-year-old man who is the son of a sub-inspector for abetment of suicide of constable Manju Vasant Gaikwad. The accused and Gaikwad were in a relationship for the last four years. After the accused refused to marry her, Gaikwad was depressed and committed suicide.”

According to Deepak Devraj, Mumbai police spokesperson, “No suicide note has been recovered. We have booked the accused for abetment of suicide (Section 306) after recording the statement of the family members of Gaikwad.”

However, the police refused to divulge the name of the accused. “We are checking the Call Detail Records(CDR) of the accused, “said Patil. Gaikwad was attached to the Naigaon Local Arms (LA) division committed suicide by hanging at her own residence on Tuesday afternoon. She was living with her father Vasant and her two siblings after the demise of her mother.

Gaikwad returned her residence at 8 am on Tuesday morning after completing a night shift. There was no one at home when she committed suicide around Tuesday noon. When her father Vasant returned home, he found his daughter’s body hanging from a ceiling fan. With the help of police and neighbours, Gaikwad was rushed to King Edward Memorial hospital at Parel where she was declared dead on arrival.