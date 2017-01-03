Mumbai: Malwani drug peddler arrested

Mumbai : The Malwani police arrested one 24-year-old boy with 15 grams of Meow Meow or MD drug worth Rs. 30,000 on Sunday.

The Mumbai police had received a tip off that Hemant Rameshwar Shinde identified as a drug peddler was waiting near the fire brigade off Malwani road to deliver the consignment to one of the end users.

“Shinde was told by his master that one person will come to collect the drug in a four wheeler near fire brigade office. He was also given the registration number of the vehicle and we are verifying the registration number,” said Avdhut Wadekar, Malwani police inspector.

Shinde resides in Malwani and he was working as a middleman in the drug peddling business for this whole area. Wadekar admitted that the drug peddling and consumption problem is a lot prevalent in this area.

Shinde, who has been booked under section 8(C) read with NDPS Act, was produced before Borivali court that has sent him to police custody till January 5.

The local residents of Malwani area have been battling the drug menace prevalent in this area. Last year when Mumbai police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar met Malwani residents during a janta darbar in the police station, many had raised this problem and informed him of the prevalence of this problem. They highlighted that it has given rise to many crimes and anti-social elements.

Few local activists had also given written complaints to the police commissioner that the sale of contrabands like brown sugar, charas, opium, heroine, MD are on the rise in Malwani.