Mumbai: Making PT classes fun for civic school students

Mumbai: In BMC schools across the city, physical training classes will no longer be about Savdhaan and Vishraam for high school students, thanks to an initiative called ‘Kasrat’ by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Instead, the 30-minute classes will have a little of yoga, skipping, dance, free hand exercises, jumping-jiving and hula hoop. While he has started with the city’s municipal schools, Bhagnani wants to make it apan-India endeavour.

Under this initiative, schools will be given CDs that will contain a 30-minute video of how the classes should be held. Those civic schools which have projectors can screen the video for students. The video will also be provided on tabs that the civic body distributes to Class VIII students.

Physical training teachers will also be trained to conduct classes in the new method by the Kasrat team through workshops if needed.

“I was 140 kg when in school and one of those children who found PT classes boring. I want to change the way these classes are conducted,” said Bhagnani, adding that he wants Kasrat to become as well-known as Yoga.

He added that if the initiative becomes successful he would like to design a simpler programme for younger students of the civic body’s lower classes too.

Hemangi Worlikar, chairperson of the civic body’s education committee said that Kasrat will definitely start from next academic year in its schools since around this time of the year; with examinations nearing students will be busy with studies. The initiative was launched on Wednesday.