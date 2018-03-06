Mumbai: Makeover for AC local trains ahead of International Women’s Day

Mumbai: To mark the International Women’s Day, the Western Railway (WR) has given a partial makeover to the city’s first air-conditioned local by repainting its first and last coaches which are reserved for women passengers.

The railway authority has used a lime green colour theme for the local, signifying environment. “The green colour signifies environment and the city’s major attractions are painted on it, said Mukul Jain, DRM, WR.

He added the coaches were painted during the long Holi weekend as the WR did not run AC train on Friday. “The coaches have been given a yellow-green backdrop with images of popular attraction in Mumbai including Gateway Of India, Worli Sea link Haji Ali dargah,” said Jain.

The coaches, meanwhile, retain the existing symbol of a traditional woman in a saree which is used to highlight the fact that they are reserved for women.

The commuters liked the innovative idea of the WR of painting the ladies coach as it will be easier of female passengers to identify which is the ladies coach. “It is a kind of gift given to all female passengers by the WR. Earlier we use to ask where is the ladies coach in AC local but by this colour it will be easy for us to identify it,” said Shweta Singh, a commuter who travels in the AC local.