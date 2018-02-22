Mumbai: Major fire in footwear factory at Goregaon doused

Mumbai: A major fire that broke out in Mumbai’s Goregaon on Wednesday has been doused. The fire broke out at around 9:40 p.m. in a footwear factory at Kama Industrial Estate of Babulal Compound. Eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

At the time of filing this report, the firefighters doused the flames and one person was rescued safely while the another one suffered minor injuries, who were trapped inside the factory. According to the preliminary investigation, the cause of the fire is said to be short circuit. No casualty has been reported so far.