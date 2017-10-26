Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Major fire breaks out near Bandra railway station during demolition drive

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out near Bandra railway station during demolition drive

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 26, 2017 05:24 pm
A major fire incident has been reported at Behrampada, near Mumbai’s Bandra station today.

Preliminary reports said that smoke was billowing from the slums in the area. A fire official told DNA that the fire broke out during a demolition drive that was carried out by the BMC. As many as 9 fire engines and 7 jumbo water tankers have been sent to the spot. A video shared by a Mumbaikar shows thick black smoke at the east side of the Bandra railway station. Authorities stopped people and commuters from using the east exit of the Bandra station.


Nine fire engines and seven jumbo tankers have been rushed to the spot.

There has been no reports of any casualty till now.

