Mumbai: Major fire breaks out near Bandra railway station during demolition drive

A major fire incident has been reported at Behrampada, near Mumbai’s Bandra station today.

Preliminary reports said that smoke was billowing from the slums in the area. A fire official told DNA that the fire broke out during a demolition drive that was carried out by the BMC. As many as 9 fire engines and 7 jumbo water tankers have been sent to the spot. A video shared by a Mumbaikar shows thick black smoke at the east side of the Bandra railway station. Authorities stopped people and commuters from using the east exit of the Bandra station.

There has been no reports of any casualty till now.