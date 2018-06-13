Mumbai: Major fire breaks out near Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s residence in Worli; 1 injured

A fire broke out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. The fire is on the 25th floor of the building, but the name of the building is not known right now. According to reports Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone lives in nearby area.

One person has been injured, reports NDTV. Fire fighters and police are on the spot.”They are trying to do their best and douse the fire,” the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

More information awaited