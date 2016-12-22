Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Byculla chawls

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a slum area at Sankli Street, Megharaj Shetty Marg, Badalpura Madanpura chawl, Byculla on Tuesday night. Almost 60 structures were gutted in the fire, including several manufacturing units of shoes and bags, scraps and residential structures. A fire-fighter sustained injury in the blaze and a 19-year-old girl also suffered from smoke inhalation. Both have been admitted to Nair hospital.

An official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management said, “The fire sparked in one of the manufacturing units on Tuesday late night which spread to other adjoining units and residential structures. The garment shop caught fire first and due to electric wiring, installation, household articles, LPG cylinders the fire spread quickly. Moreover, three LPG cylinder blasts also occurred which made difficult for the firemen to control the fire. Meanwhile, leakage was found in two LPG cylinders which were later handed over to a gas agency.”

P S Rahangdale, Fire Brigade chief said, “We received a call at around 10.20 pm yesterday. However, as the fire started spreading more fire engines were pressed into the service. While the fire brigade received a call at 10:20 pm about the fire, at 10:50 pm level III fire message was recorded. The call was elevated to level IV after assessing the situation at 11:10 pm. Public nuisance and parked vehicles on both sides of the road caused difficulties to firemen in reaching the incident spot smoothly.”

“The fire affected 50 to 60 structures on the ground-floor, and three floors above it in the area comprised of manufacturing unit of shoes and bags, scrap godowns, shops and residential structures. A few temporary structures also collapsed due to the blaze,” Rahangdale added.