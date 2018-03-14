Mumbai: Major fire breaks-out at DMart in Dahisar West

A fire broke out at Laxman Tower in Dahisar West, the building also has DMart. The incident took place around 5.30 and 6 pm in evening, after which fire station was alerted and three fire tenders rushed to the spot and evacuated the place and a call centre which is also present in the building.

Till now no casualties has been reported but heavy loss of property is estimated. Fire department has taken the situation under control and cooling operations are under way. The reason behind the fire is not known.

More details awaited.