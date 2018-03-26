Mumbai: Major Fire breaks at Nehru Nagar in Kurla

A fire broke out in the slums of Nehru Nagar in Kurla, according to latest update fire has been doused, but more information is awaited.

#SpotVisuals: A fire broke out in the slums of Nehru Nagar in Kurla. Fire has been doused now. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Pvuqqh1Cy6 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018



In recent times their have been many major fire incidents in the city and one of them was Kamala mills fire in which more than 14 people died and most of them were women. Many were arrested and investigation is still on.