Mumbai: Major decline in the number of drunk drivers on NYE

Mumbai : It may be no wrong to say that Mumbai stepped into 2017 in a ‘relatively sober’ mode as compared to the previous years. There has surprisingly been a remarkable decline in the number of drunk drivers on the New Year’s Eve this year.

While Mumbaikars were busy in welcoming the new year, the traffic police officers deployed at various nooks and corners of the city, ensured that not a single drunk driver ply on city’s roads. The traffic cops nabbed a total of 565 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 31st night. The number is much lesser than last year as the city had witnessed a spurt in drunken driving cases during the New Year eve with 705 cases.

Many traffic police officials have lauded this year’s records and have attributed all the credits to the series of awareness campaigns undertaken by the Traffic Department throughout 2016.

It may be recalled that the Traffic Police had in 2016 initiated several services like the Alco-booths (self-help device to check alcohol levels), the traffic wardens, the E-Challan machines, CCTV cameras and many others in the city as a part of their ‘Road Safety Week’ campaign.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “This can be said as a fruit of our efforts but I would just say that there is a long way to go. I am happy that the citizens are becoming aware of the consequences of flouting the traffic norms. I hope that the numbers go further down in the coming years.”

As per one of the officers in the Traffic department, the exact amount of fine recovered from these drunk drivers is not yet calculated as the final amount may be determined only after the court procedure. On condition of anonymity, he said, “Every individual who is caught for drunk driving is charged a minimum fine of 2,000 as a depository amount and the final fine is charged by the magistrate.”

Going by the officer’s theory, this calculation will surely puncture a hole in the wallets of these 565 drunk drivers as the Traffic Department is likely to recover more than Rs 11 lakh from them.

According to the official statistics provided by the Traffic Department, a total of 3356 motorists were booked by the cops for flouting various traffic rules. Going by the statistics, majority of Mumbaikars parked their vehicles illegally as a total of 692 cases have been registered under this category. The statistics also reveal that more than Rs 3.80 lakh have been recovered as a fine from these traffic violators.