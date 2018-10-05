Mumbai: Maid jumps to death in Lokhandwala

Mumbai: A 19-year-old domestic help committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor gallery of a plush Lokhandwala building on Thursday evening. The help, identified as Hanna Binjoy Aalam, had been employed at the house of Bollywood action director Allan Amin for the last six months. Oshiwara police registered an Accidental Death Report in the case and are probing to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

According to sources, the incident took place at 4pm on Thursday in the servant quarters beside Amin’s flat. Police said she was sleeping in the servant room, sharing a bunk bed with another male domestic help. The police confirmed that Hanna first apologised to her male counterpart, locked the door and jumped to death. Police have questioned the domestic help, who reiterated the incident and said before he could help, Hanna had already jumped.

The watchman amd locals rushed her to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival. A senior police official said, Hanna was a resident of Assam and had come to the city for a job. Her family has been informed in Assam, who have left for the city. Police will quiz the other house helps and servants staying with Hanna to get an insight in her life and to know who she meeting with in the past few months.