Mumbai: Maid arrested for theft of gold jewellery alleges assault in custody

Mumbai: A 30-year-old maid, who was arrested by the Dadar police for theft of gold jewellery worth Rs.4.15 lakhs at her employer’s residence, was allegedly illegally detained, well beyond the evening hours. Also, she was allegedly assaulted in sensitive parts.

Sujata Sanjay Donde has alleged that she was illegally detained by the police on March 18. As per Sujata’s prayer in the Bhoiwada court, she was initially called for questioning by the investigating officer Vishal Waghmare on March 1 and March 2.

The officer again summoned her to the police station along with her uncle on March 18 — at 8.30 in the morning. It was only in the evening that Sujata’s uncle was informed that she had been formally arrested. On March 19 morning, when the uncle went to the police station to inquire about the whereabouts of Sujata, they replied that she was in the common lock up at Mahim.

But when Sujata’s maternal aunts, Asha Shiral and Rohini Rupwate, went to the bathroom at the police station, they noticed that Sujata was present in one of the rooms at the police station. When Asha and Rohini spoke to Sujata, she told them that a women police constable allegedly beat her up on her hands, face and private parts.

Sujata has pleaded in her submission that she was told that if she does not admit to her guilt, they would arrest her mother and create impediments in Sujata’s impending marriage. The remand copy, which was issued by the Bhoiwada court, stated that the girl should be sent for a medical examination. As per the medical report obtained by the Free Press Journal from JJ hospital, Sujata had external injuries, which were one to two days old.

According to advocate Anil Kamble, who is representing Sujata, “My client was not medically examined internally; it is the negligence on the part of the medical officer. The doctor has not taken into account the entire history of assault given by the accused during her custody.”

Sujata is presently lodged at Byculla jail. According to Rajeev Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), “The allegations are false and baseless. The lady was sent for a medical examination to JJ hospital and her medical reports have been submitted in the court. The court rejected her bail on March 19 and she was sent to Byculla jail.”