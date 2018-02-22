Mumbai: MahaRERA tells developer to prepone possession date by seven years

Mumbai: A com­plainant who approached Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) with complaints pertaining to a redevelopment project, got a relief after the bench ordered the developer to prepone possession date of the project by seven years.

The RERA bench ordered for preponement of the possession date of the project from 2025 to 2018. The complainant, Nitin Dharap, approached the RERA bench with the complaint against developer Kamalnath Universal Private Limited who are redeveloping the Purvanchal Co-operative Housing Society located in Mulund.

Dharap in his complaint told the bench to revise the completion dates that was mentioned while registering the project with MahaRERA. He also told RERA bench to revoke registration of the project for furnishing false information with initiating action against irregularities. Dharap told the bench to direct the civic body to regulate the irregularities by imposing fine on the developer.

He also sought for granting Occupational Certificate (OC) of the building from the civic body. “The developer had signed an agreement with the members of the housing society in August 2009. The project was set to be completed within 18 months of the agreement signed by the developer. The developer had mentioned an unreasonable date of completion of redevelopment work in Decemner 2025,” said Dharap.

During the hearing of the matter, Dharap further stated that the developer had produced false information while registering project with MahaRERA which includes the company address, Total Floor Space Index (FSI) consumed, total of society’s share and carpet area. Dharap further sought for cancellation of MahaRERA registration certificate issued to the developer.

In his defence, the developer refuted the charges and informed the bench that Dharap was a habitual complainant and that he had filed several cases against him in other government bodies. He further stated that Dharap had illegally entered the premises and conducted measurement of the flat without having the possession.

The developer explained that the completion of the project had got delayed due to several reasons that are beyond his control. He further informed the RERA bench that the complainant had also approached the State Consumer Redressal Forum where the final decision is pending. An interim order was passed by the forum On December 5, 2017. The developer also filed a written undertaking accepting to rectify the proposed completion date from December 31, 2025 to December 31, 2018.