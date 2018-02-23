Mumbai: MahaRERA dismisses landowner’s complaint

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) dismissed a landowner’s complaint after it came to the fore that he already had several ongoing litigations in connection with the same complaint. The complainant had approached RERA stating the developer had made several violations pertaining to the measurement after signing the agreement.

The complainant, Ashok Sejpal who is the landowner entered into a development agreement on December 31, 2005 for granting development rights to the developer, Abishek Construction Company. The developer signed the agreement of development of areas namely Murbad Road, Karnik Road located in Kalyan.

Sejpal said the developer had mentioned the measurement of the plot as 2660 square meters while registering it with RERA. “The developer had made violations in the measurement of plot soon after singning of the agreement. There is a difference of at least 255 square meters as compared to the earlier measurement given as 2863 square meters,” said Sejpal.

Sejpal also demanded cancellation of developer’s MahaRERA registration based on these grounds. Since the case was dismissed by RERA, Sejpal has now decided to file an appeal. “The RERA has failed to mention the reasons for which the case could not be heard. Measurement violations made by the developer are clearly seen,” Sejpal added.

Advocate Pramod Patil who was present during the hearing for the developer also argued that other litigations filed by Sejpal regarding the same subject matter were pending before various forums.

The RERA bench stated that the dispute is between the land owner and the Promoter. The bench also said the complainant was not able to point out any violations of rules or regulations under the RERA act. The bench observed that MahaRERA is not the proper forum to resolve the issues raised by the complainant.

“The complaint raised by the aggrieved party is a quasi-judicial order which cannot be discussed by RERA bench. However, the aggrieved party can always file an appeal with RERA,” said Gautam Chatterjee, Chairman of MahaRERA.