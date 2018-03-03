Mumbai: MahaRERA dismisses allottee’s complaint for delayed possession of flat

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) dismissed a allottees complaint regarding delayed possession after it came to the fore that the complaint was made against a different developer who is not associated with the project work. The authority said the dispute between both the parties is of a civil nature and it will not be able to resolve the same.

The complainant, Harish Bulchandani stated that his company Divyang Trading Private Limited had booked two apartments in the B wing of Millennium Court Co-Operative Housing Society which is situated at Oshiwara in Andheri Taluka. The two apartments were booked with Micro Ankur Developers which is registered in MahaRERA and paid a significant amount as per provisions of the allotment letter.

“The promoter had neither handed over the possession till date and did not respond anything about booked apartments even after following up with them. According to RERA rules, the name of the promoter was also not disclosed on their website,” said Bulchandani.

The date and possession was not mentioned in the allotment letter and till date the promoter had not handed over the possession of the said apartment. “The promoter had put the revised proposed date of completion of the project as December 31, 2018. I do not intend to wait till that period of possession,” added Bulchandani. The complainant also requested the authority to direct the promoter to pay the interest amount to them.

Interestingly, the RERA bench observed that the promoter against whom the complaint is being filed is not associated with the registered project. Samadhan B Chandanshive, Office bearer of Millenium Court Co-operative Housing Society has registered this project as a promoter. The bench also stated it was nowhere mentioned that Micro Ankur Developers is related to the project as promoter or in any other capacity. The representative of Millenuim Court Co-operative Housing Socierty, Nikin Kumar Upadhyay, rejected the allegations of complainant that Micro Ankur Developers is related to the project.

The complainant also failed to prove the relation between Micro Ankur Developers and the registered project by the promoter, Millennium Court Co-operative Housing Society. The RERA bench also observed that the info submitted on the MahaRERA website that the promoter Millenium Court Co-operative Hsg Scty have the NOC for redevelopment of plot from MHADA. Similarly, the approvals received from the planning authority are also in the name of co-operative society. The RERA bench further said the dispute between the allotteee and promoter is of a civil nature and MahaRERA is not a forum to resolve it.