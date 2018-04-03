Mumbai: MahaRERA directs developer to pay compensation to 64 allottees

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) provided relief to at least 64 allottees in a real estate project by directing the developer to pay compensation for delaying project by three years. The RERA authority acted on a complaint filed by 64 complainants regarding delayed possession.

During the hearing, two complainants namely Ravikumar Nair and Emmanuel Pattern were present on behalf of allottees of Avaj Residency. These two complainants filed written submissions on behalf of other 64 complainants.

At least 64 allottees had booked flats in Avaj Residency located in Panvel after signing an agreement for sale with the developer Avaj Builders and Developers Private Limited. “Many allottes in the said project have made payments of at least 90 per cent for their booked flats. The date of possession mentioned in the agreement by the developer was Dec 2014,” said Nair.

The complainants also alleged that the developer has not been able to hand over the possession of the flats to them even after a gap of three years. Hence, the complaints have demanded interest for delayed possession under section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) act of 2016.

The developer who was represented by advocate Mayur Shikhare argued that the project was delayed due to changes in the planning authority, restrictions on extraction of sand and demonetozation which resulted in poor sale of flats.

“The permission for the project was earlier given by the collector Raigad in 2011 and the new planning authority, Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) under City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) came into existence in January 2013. The related permissions for the project was assigned by the new authority,” said Shikhare. The developer said the these reasons delayed the project and he would require the necessary permissions including Occupancy Certificate from the planning authority.

The RERA bench examined the claims given by the developers advocate and said that the developer was not able to explain the particular permission which delayed the project by three years. “The authority feels that he had sufficient time to apply and take permissions as required from the new planning authority and there was no reason for delay. The other reasons pointed out by the developer also do not provide reasonable ground to delay the project,” stated the RERA order.

After considering the difficulties meted out by the developer in the said project, the RERA bench provided one year extension from the date of possession. Since most of the allottees have taken possesion of the flats, they are not liable to seek any relied under section 18 of RERA act, 2016.

The authority said the payment of interest on the money invested by the home buyers is not penalty, but a compensation for delay as clarified by the High Court of Judicature at Bombay in the above cited judgement on December 6, 2017. Hence, the developer is liable to pay interest for the remaining period of delay.

“The amount of interest (compensation) to be paid by the developer for delayed possession will be according to the prescribed rate under RERA act of 2016 and the rules made under the act,” stated the order.