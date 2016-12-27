Maha government to create a new ministry for welfare of VJNT, OBC and SBC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government today decided to create a new ministry for welfare of Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) OBCs and Special Backward classes.

The proposal was approved by the cabinet which was presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here, an official in the CMO said.

Fadnavis had recently announced that a separate ministry would be created for OBCs which would be headed by an independent minister.

In another decision, the cabinet sanctioned dissolution of the Nagpur Improvement Trust.

The cabinet also approved hike in the grant provided for Ramai and Shabri Awaas Gharkul Yojana. It was also decided that State Agriculture Corporation land will be available for allocation to those affected by notified projects as compensation.

Government will provide financial assistance to Ramdas Athavale backward cotton producers co-operative cotton mill in Digras. A committee headed by the textile minister will be formed to discuss approvals to cotton mills in the revised textile policy.

Cabinet also decided to grant extension to individuals, companies and institutions who have been given government land on lease or ownership for carrying out constructions.