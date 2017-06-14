Maharashtra government chalks out plan to tackle malnutrition deaths in Palghar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to converge welfare schemes of various ministries to tackle infant and child deaths due to malnutrition in Palghar district this monsoon. A series of child deaths due to malnutrition were reported in the district during last year’s monsoon

The Maharashtra government has chalked out special measures to tackle infant mortality and children deaths due to malnutrition by monitoring health of pregnant women and conducting their regular check-ups.

“We will be tracking all the pregnant women in the Palghar district. Provision has been made to supply them with folic acid tablets. “Supply of foodgrains will be ensured at the doorstep of every tribal home and regular check-ups will be undertaken with the help of ministries of health, food and drugs, women and child development,” Maharashtra Public Health Minister Deepak Sawant told reporters on Tuesday.

“It was after last year’s monsoon that the state government came to know that there are many tribal families in Palghar who did not have ration cards.

“The state government first ensured that these people got the cards, so that they could avail various schemes and get assured supply of foodgrains as per the food security act.

“We have also decided to supply foodgrains at their doorstep during the heavy rains as some tehsils in the district receive heavy rainfall and it affects the movement of supplies which could lead to malnutrition,” Sawant said.

When asked about the availability of sufficient doctors and medical staff in the district, Sawant said, “We have filled up to 87% of total posts as per the existing permissions.

“My ministry has also permitted BAMS students to work in primary health centres in Palghar so that they can provide some medical service to needy patients.”