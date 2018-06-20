Mumbai: The Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has appealed to the Ganesh mandals to bear the educational expenses of children from economically weaker sections of the society.

“I held a meeting with the Ganesh pandals here yesterday, wherein I appealed to them to bear the educational expenses of students from economically weaker sections. There are a large number of students from the farming community as well,” Shivkumar Dige, Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra told PTI today.

“Similar appeals will be made in every district by the district-level officials of the Charity Commissionerate. This should benefit at least 300 students in every district in the state,” he said.

When asked about the potential beneficiaries, Dige said, “Students of families who hold marginal agricultural land, BPL families and peasants among others will benefit from this.” In case any Ganesh Mandal evinces interest, the students will have to apply to the district-level officials and the beneficiaries will be finalised after the scrutiny of the applications, he added.