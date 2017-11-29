Mumbai: Maharashtra Board class 10, 12 exam timetable released today, check out schedule

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released the time table for the board exam for both Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination 2018. Class 10 exams will be held from March 1, 2018 to March 24, 2018, while Class 12 exams will start from February 21, 2018 to March 28, 2018. The detailed schedule for the Maharashtra board exam is available on the board’s website.

Check out the complete SSC examination schedule here:

Check out the complete HSC examination schedule here:

Though the board published the timetable online, the printed timetable will be sent to the schools and colleges soon. Every year, around 14 lakh candidates appear for the HSC exam, whereas 17 lakh candidates appear for the SSC examination. Schedule of exams, grades, oral exams and other subjects will be informed by schools and junior colleges separately before the examination. For any further inquiry applicants can cantact on 022 – 27881075 / 77.

Meanwhile, the MSBSHSE for the first time, initiated the facility to download the admit cards for Class 12 students. Also, the board started off some helpline numbers to address queries of all board students. The helpline numbers were released to help candidates cope with confusion and fear.