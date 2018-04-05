Mumbai: Maha Melawa to enthuse cadres for 2019 poll win, hopes Danve

Mumbai: Raosaheb Danve, state president of BJP, expressed optimism about the mammoth attendance of three lakh party cadres at the Maha Melawa to mark party’s 38th foundation day on April 6. Danve claims it will enthuse the party cadres to work harder in ensuring party retains power at the Center and in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Speaking to newspersons at Mumbai BJP head office in Dadar, Danve added that the mega rally will have its ripple effects on the party all over the country. He argued the Maha Garjana rally before the 2014 elections propelled the party to power in the state and the country, and hoped to repeat the performance in 2019 polls.

Danve said, “The party today has presence in 83,000 polling booths out of 91,400 booths in the state. The party has assigned 25 youth cadres per booth drawn from all castes and creeds. When these cadres shall come at the Maha Melawa they shall get enthused and work hard to ensure that the party retains power in the state and at New Delhi,” he said.

28 trains from all corners of the state shall bring party cadres to the venue. Besides this, 50,000 buses, jeeps and other vehicles will bring party cadres to the venue of the rally. Party president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari will address the party cadres.

Danve said that in the last four years the party has expanded its roots to villages, talukas and at district level. He added party cadres from each of these villages will come along party’s elected representatives to the venue. Replying to queries on whether Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane has joined the BJP or not, Danve clarified Rane senior heads a different political party and supports the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).